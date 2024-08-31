Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,160,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $101.29. 5,280,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,803. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

