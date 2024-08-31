Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 35,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 780,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

