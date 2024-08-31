Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $196.08. 1,713,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.