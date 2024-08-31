Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 37,119,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.