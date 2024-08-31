Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $333.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The firm has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

