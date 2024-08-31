Global Financial Private Client LLC Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 0.8% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.6% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $110.34. 3,793,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $110.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.