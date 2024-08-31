Global Financial Private Client LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

