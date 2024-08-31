Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

