Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

