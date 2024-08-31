Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

ACN stock opened at $341.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.