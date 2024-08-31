Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading 20.5% Higher

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

