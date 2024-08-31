Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 302,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 143,849 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

