Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 11,729 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $202.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

