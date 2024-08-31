Golden State Equity Partners Invests $4.62 Million in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 5.34% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

