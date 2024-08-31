Golden State Equity Partners Takes $2.19 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,366 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 on Friday, reaching $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

