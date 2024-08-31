Golden State Equity Partners Takes $8.74 Million Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,000. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 1.99% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

WINN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,321. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.