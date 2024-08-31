Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000.

Shares of GSST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,477 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

