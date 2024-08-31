Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Raised by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 1,715,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

