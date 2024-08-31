Good Works Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GWACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 57,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 66,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Good Works Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.
Good Works Acquisition Company Profile
Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Good Works Acquisition
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.