Graypoint LLC Acquires 4,012 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.25% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

MFIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

