Graypoint LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 134,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.