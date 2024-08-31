Graypoint LLC Buys 8,985 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

KRE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,528,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

