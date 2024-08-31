Graypoint LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.