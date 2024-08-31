Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,561.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

CMG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,841,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

