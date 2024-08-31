Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

LYG stock remained flat at $3.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,748. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

