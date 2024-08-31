Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,967. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

