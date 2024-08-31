Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

