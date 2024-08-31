Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $15.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $834.36. The stock had a trading volume of 520,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $791.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.42. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.