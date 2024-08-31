Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 839,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 418,973 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $666.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

