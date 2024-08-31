Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,664,900 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the July 31st total of 9,144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,470.7 days.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
