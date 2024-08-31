Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,664,900 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the July 31st total of 9,144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,470.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

