Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.74

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.74 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 140.14 ($1.85). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 391,265 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of £260.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,366.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

