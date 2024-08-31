Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 226,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,731,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

