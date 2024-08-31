Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $3.8657 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.