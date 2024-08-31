GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Trading Up 13.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.83.
GT Gold Company Profile
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
