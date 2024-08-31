Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. 519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
