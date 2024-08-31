Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

Guess? stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

