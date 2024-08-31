Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

