Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $5,166,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 461,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,286,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,739. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

