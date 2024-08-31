Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

TSE HPS.A opened at C$125.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.84. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$46.99 and a 52-week high of C$160.51.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

