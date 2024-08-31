Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,187,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,159,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 10.28% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLHY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

