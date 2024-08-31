Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

