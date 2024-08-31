Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,622 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

