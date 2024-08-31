Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %

TTE stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

