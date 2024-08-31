Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $157,107,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.