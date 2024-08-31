Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 111,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after buying an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

