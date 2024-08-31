Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 40,971 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.