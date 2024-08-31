Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,264 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

