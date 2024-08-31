Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $14.29 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 365,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

