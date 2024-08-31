Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $171.34 Million in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,763,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,336,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

USSE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF Profile

The Segall Bryant & Hamill Select Equity ETF (USSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in US companies of any size. Investments are managed based on quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and ESG practices, selecting companies believed to have the potential for superior returns.

