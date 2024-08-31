Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.61 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $76.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

